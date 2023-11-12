The Washington Commanders (4-5) will do their best to defy oddsmakers when they play the Seattle Seahawks (5-3) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 as 6-point underdogs. This game has an over/under of 45.5.

Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Seahawks as they prepare for this matchup against the Commanders. The Commanders' recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they meet the Seahawks.

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

TV Info: FOX

Washington has four wins in nine contests against the spread this season.

The Commanders have one win ATS (1-0-1) as a 6-point underdog or more this year.

Of nine Washington games so far this season, four have hit the over.

So far this season, Seattle has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread.

The Seahawks are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 6-point favorite or greater this year.

Seattle games have hit the over on three of eight occasions (37.5%).

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Terry McLaurin - - - - 62.5 (-115) - Brian Robinson Jr. - - 43.5 (-118) - - - Sam Howell 255.5 (-115) 1.5 (+110) 14.5 (-115) - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

