Commanders vs. Seahawks: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Seahawks (5-3) host the Washington Commanders (4-5) at Lumen Field on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
The recent betting trends and insights for the Seahawks and Commanders can be seen in this article before you wager on Sunday's matchup.
Commanders vs. Seahawks Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Lumen Field
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Seahawks
|6
|44.5
|-275
|+220
Commanders vs. Seahawks Betting Records & Stats
Washington Commanders
- The Commanders have combined with their opponent to score more than 44.5 points in four of nine games this season.
- The average over/under for Washington's contests this season is 41.1, 3.4 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Commanders have covered the spread in a game four times this year (4-4-1).
- This season, the Commanders have been the underdog six times and won three of those games.
- Washington has been at least a +220 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.
Seattle Seahawks
- Seattle has an average point total of 44.1 in their matchups this year, 0.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Seahawks have covered the spread in a game four times this season (4-4-0).
- The Seahawks have gone 4-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 80% of those games).
- Seattle has played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.
Seahawks vs. Commanders Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Seahawks
|21.4
|20
|21.9
|18
|44.1
|2
|8
|Commanders
|21.2
|15
|27.2
|31
|41.1
|4
|9
Commanders vs. Seahawks Betting Insights & Trends
Commanders
- Over its last three contests, Washington has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- In their past three contests, the Commanders have hit the over once.
- The Seahawks have a -4-point scoring differential on the season (-0.5 per game). The Commanders also have been outscored by opponents this year (54 total points, six per game).
Seahawks
- Seattle has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three games.
- Seattle has hit the over once in its past three games.
- The Seahawks have a negative point differential on the season (-4 total points, -0.5 per game), as do the Commanders (-54 total points, -6 per game).
Commanders Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.1
|42.1
|40.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.1
|24.3
|22.2
|ATS Record
|4-4-1
|0-3-1
|4-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-5-0
|2-2-0
|2-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-3
|0-2
|3-1
Seahawks Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.1
|42.5
|45.6
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.5
|24.3
|24.8
|ATS Record
|4-4-0
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-5-0
|2-2-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-1
|3-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
