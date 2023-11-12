Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders play the New York Jets in Week 10 at Allegiant Stadium, where they'll be up against Jordan Whitehead and the New York Jets defense. For more stats and analysis on the Raiders receivers' matchup against the Jets' secondary, continue reading.

Raiders vs. Jets Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Time: 8:20 PM ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Location: Paradise, Nevada

TV: NBC

Davante Adams Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Jets 75.3 8.4 18 72 8.47

Davante Adams vs. Jordan Whitehead Insights

Davante Adams & the Raiders' Offense

Davante Adams leads his squad with 573 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 51 receptions (out of 85 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

In terms of the passing game, Las Vegas is No. 20 in the NFL, at 199.4 yards per game (1,795 total passing yards).

The Raiders' scoring average on offense is only 17.3 points per game, 24th in the NFL.

Las Vegas is not airing it out very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking eighth in the NFL with 31.9 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Raiders air it out more frequently than most of the league, throwing 43 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (48.9% red-zone pass rate), which ranks sixth in the NFL.

Jordan Whitehead & the Jets' Defense

Jordan Whitehead has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 43 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and eight passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, New York ranks second in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 1,398 (174.8 per game) and second in yards allowed per pass attempt (5.4).

So far this season, the Jets rank sixth in the NFL with 19.5 points allowed per contest and rank fifth in total yards allowed with 312.0 yards given up per game.

New York has allowed three players to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

Eight players have caught a touchdown against the Jets this season.

Davante Adams vs. Jordan Whitehead Advanced Stats

Davante Adams Jordan Whitehead Rec. Targets 85 19 Def. Targets Receptions 51 8 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.2 9 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 573 43 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 63.7 5.4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 156 3.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 16 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 3 Interceptions

