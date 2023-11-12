On Sunday, November 12, 2023, the New York Knicks (1-2) play the Charlotte Hornets (1-1) at 12:00 PM ET on MSG and BSSE.

Hornets vs. Knicks Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: MSG, BSSE

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier collected 21.1 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists last season. Defensively, he put up 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

P.J. Washington put up 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists last season. Defensively, he put up 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

LaMelo Ball recorded 23.3 points, 8.4 assists and 6.4 rebounds.

Gordon Hayward collected 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 32.5% from downtown, with 1.0 made treys per game.

Nick Richards averaged 8.2 points, 0.6 assists and 6.4 rebounds.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle collected 25.1 points, 10.0 boards and 4.1 assists last season.

Per game, Jalen Brunson posted 24.0 points, 3.5 boards and 6.2 assists. He also posted 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Immanuel Quickley put up 14.9 points, 4.2 boards and 3.4 assists. He also made 44.7% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.

RJ Barrett posted 19.6 points, 5.0 boards and 2.8 assists. He made 43.3% of his shots from the field and 31.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Donte DiVincenzo's stats last season included 9.4 points, 4.5 boards and 3.5 assists per contest. He drained 43.5% of his shots from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 treys.

Hornets vs. Knicks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Knicks Hornets 116.0 Points Avg. 111.0 113.1 Points Allowed Avg. 117.2 47.0% Field Goal % 45.7% 35.4% Three Point % 33.0%

