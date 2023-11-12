Jahan Dotson has a decent matchup when his Washington Commanders play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Seahawks have given up 232.1 passing yards per game, 20th in the league.

Dotson's stat line so far this year shows 34 catches for 360 yards and three scores. He puts up 40 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 57 times.

Dotson vs. the Seahawks

Dotson vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games

No games Seattle has allowed four opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Seahawks have allowed eight opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Seattle has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 232.1 passing yards per game given up by the Seahawks defense makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Seahawks have totaled nine touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The Seahawks' defense is seventh in the league in that category.

Jahan Dotson Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 45.5 (-118)

Dotson Receiving Insights

Dotson, in three of nine games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Dotson has 16.1% of his team's target share (57 targets on 353 passing attempts).

He is averaging 6.3 yards per target (105th in NFL play), racking up 360 yards on 57 passes thrown his way.

Dotson has a touchdown catch in three of nine games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has three total touchdowns this season (14.3% of his team's 21 offensive TDs).

Dotson has been targeted eight times in the red zone (20.0% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts).

Dotson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Patriots 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 4 REC / 69 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 TAR / 8 REC / 108 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 TAR / 5 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

