Should you bet on Jahan Dotson hitting paydirt in the Washington Commanders' upcoming Week 10 matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Jahan Dotson score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +225 (Bet $10 to win $22.50 if he scores a TD)

Dotson has tacked on 34 receptions for 360 yards and three TDs. He's been targeted 57 times, producing 40 yards per game.

Dotson has a touchdown catch in three of nine games this year, but no games with more than one.

Jahan Dotson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 7 5 40 0 Week 2 @Broncos 5 3 22 0 Week 3 Bills 4 2 21 0 Week 4 @Eagles 9 4 27 1 Week 5 Bears 5 3 30 0 Week 6 @Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Giants 8 5 43 0 Week 8 Eagles 10 8 108 1 Week 9 @Patriots 8 4 69 1

