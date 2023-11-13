The Norfolk State Spartans (2-0) face the Hampton Pirates (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

Hampton vs. Norfolk State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hampton Stats Insights

  • The Pirates shot at a 39.2% clip from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Spartans averaged.
  • Last season, Hampton had a 5-10 record in games the team collectively shot above 40.8% from the field.
  • The Pirates were the 294th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Spartans finished 91st.
  • The Pirates put up an average of 68.2 points per game last year, just 0.4 fewer points than the 68.6 the Spartans gave up to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 68.6 points last season, Hampton went 5-10.

Hampton Home & Away Comparison

  • Hampton averaged 69.8 points per game at home last season, and 65.9 away.
  • The Pirates allowed 71.3 points per game at home last season, and 81.1 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Hampton knocked down more trifectas on the road (7.4 per game) than at home (5.9) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (33.9%) than at home (30.6%).

Hampton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Howard L 92-80 Burr Gymnasium
11/9/2023 Mid-Atlantic Christian W 109-46 Hampton Convocation Center
11/13/2023 @ Norfolk State - Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
11/17/2023 Kent State - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/27/2023 UMBC - Hampton Convocation Center

