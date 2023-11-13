How to Watch Hampton vs. Norfolk State on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Norfolk State Spartans (2-0) face the Hampton Pirates (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.
Hampton vs. Norfolk State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Hampton Stats Insights
- The Pirates shot at a 39.2% clip from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Spartans averaged.
- Last season, Hampton had a 5-10 record in games the team collectively shot above 40.8% from the field.
- The Pirates were the 294th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Spartans finished 91st.
- The Pirates put up an average of 68.2 points per game last year, just 0.4 fewer points than the 68.6 the Spartans gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 68.6 points last season, Hampton went 5-10.
Hampton Home & Away Comparison
- Hampton averaged 69.8 points per game at home last season, and 65.9 away.
- The Pirates allowed 71.3 points per game at home last season, and 81.1 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Hampton knocked down more trifectas on the road (7.4 per game) than at home (5.9) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (33.9%) than at home (30.6%).
Hampton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Howard
|L 92-80
|Burr Gymnasium
|11/9/2023
|Mid-Atlantic Christian
|W 109-46
|Hampton Convocation Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Norfolk State
|-
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|11/17/2023
|Kent State
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/27/2023
|UMBC
|-
|Hampton Convocation Center
