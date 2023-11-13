The Norfolk State Spartans (2-0) face the Hampton Pirates (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hampton vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia

Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hampton Stats Insights

The Pirates shot at a 39.2% clip from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Spartans averaged.

Last season, Hampton had a 5-10 record in games the team collectively shot above 40.8% from the field.

The Pirates were the 294th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Spartans finished 91st.

The Pirates put up an average of 68.2 points per game last year, just 0.4 fewer points than the 68.6 the Spartans gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 68.6 points last season, Hampton went 5-10.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Hampton Home & Away Comparison

Hampton averaged 69.8 points per game at home last season, and 65.9 away.

The Pirates allowed 71.3 points per game at home last season, and 81.1 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Hampton knocked down more trifectas on the road (7.4 per game) than at home (5.9) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (33.9%) than at home (30.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hampton Upcoming Schedule