The Norfolk State Spartans (2-0) face the Hampton Pirates (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Norfolk State vs. Hampton matchup.

Hampton vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia

Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hampton vs. Norfolk State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Norfolk State Moneyline Hampton Moneyline BetMGM Norfolk State (-6.5) - - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Norfolk State (-6.5) 146.5 -300 +235 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Hampton vs. Norfolk State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Hampton went 13-12-0 ATS last year.

The Pirates covered the spread eight times last season (8-9 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Norfolk State went 13-9-0 ATS last season.

The Spartans and their opponents combined to go over the point total 14 out of 22 times last season.

