Monday's contest at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall has the Norfolk State Spartans (2-0) matching up with the Hampton Pirates (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 13). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 79-66 victory as our model heavily favors Norfolk State.

The matchup has no set line.

Hampton vs. Norfolk State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall

Hampton vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 79, Hampton 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Hampton vs. Norfolk State

Computer Predicted Spread: Norfolk State (-13.3)

Norfolk State (-13.3) Computer Predicted Total: 144.8

Hampton Performance Insights

Hampton was ranked 272nd in college basketball offensively last year with 68.2 points per game, while defensively it was 15th-worst (77.5 points allowed per game).

The Pirates, who ranked 294th in college basketball with 29.7 rebounds per game, allowed 34.9 rebounds per contest, which was 10th-worst in the nation.

Hampton dished out just 10.4 assists per contest, which ranked 13th-worst in college basketball.

The Pirates were 51st in the nation with 10.6 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 317th with 10.3 forced turnovers per game.

Last season the Pirates made 6.8 threes per game (237th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 32.1% (291st-ranked) from three-point land.

Hampton ranked 263rd in the nation by giving up 7.9 threes per game, but it allowed a 37.9% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked eighth-worst in college basketball.

Last season Hampton took 63.4% two-pointers, accounting for 70.1% of the team's buckets. It shot 36.6% three-pointers (29.9% of the team's baskets).

