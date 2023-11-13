The Norfolk State Spartans (2-0) square off against the Hampton Pirates (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

Norfolk State vs. Hampton Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia

Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Norfolk State Stats Insights

The Spartans shot 47.2% from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 47% the Pirates allowed to opponents.

Norfolk State went 14-6 when it shot better than 47% from the field.

The Pirates ranked 294th in rebounding in college basketball, the Spartans finished 96th.

Last year, the 75.8 points per game the Spartans scored were only 1.7 fewer points than the Pirates allowed (77.5).

Norfolk State went 13-1 last season when scoring more than 77.5 points.

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison

Norfolk State put up 82 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 70.6 points per contest.

The Spartans gave up 61.8 points per game last season at home, which was 13.2 fewer points than they allowed in road games (75).

Norfolk State drained 8.3 threes per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 2.7 more threes and 7.3% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (5.6 threes per game, 30.2% three-point percentage).

Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule