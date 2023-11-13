The Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) will play the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Old Dominion vs. Arkansas Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Monday, November 13

Monday, November 13 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Old Dominion Top Players (2022-23)

Mekhi Long: 10.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyreek Scott-Grayson: 13.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Chaunce Jenkins: 13.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Dericko Williams: 6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Faizon Fields: 4.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arkansas Top Players (2022-23)

Anthony Black: 12.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Ricky Council IV: 16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Davonte Davis: 10.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Makhi Mitchell: 7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK Jordan Walsh: 7.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Old Dominion vs. Arkansas Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Arkansas Rank Arkansas AVG Old Dominion AVG Old Dominion Rank 119th 74.1 Points Scored 66.9 300th 112th 67.9 Points Allowed 66.2 64th 134th 32.4 Rebounds 34.7 40th 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 10.7 25th 349th 5 3pt Made 5.3 342nd 193rd 12.8 Assists 10.6 341st 224th 12.3 Turnovers 10.9 84th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.