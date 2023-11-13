The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0) go up against the VMI Keydets (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

VMI vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network+

VMI Stats Insights

The Keydets' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.9 percentage points lower than the Gamecocks given up to their opponents (46.5%).

VMI went 5-3 when it shot better than 46.5% from the field.

The Keydets were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Gamecocks finished 43rd.

The Keydets averaged just 3.2 fewer points per game last year (69.4) than the Gamecocks gave up (72.6).

VMI put together a 7-4 record last season in games it scored more than 72.6 points.

VMI Home & Away Comparison

VMI put up more points at home (73.2 per game) than on the road (64.5) last season.

At home, the Keydets gave up 72.6 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 77.5.

VMI drained more 3-pointers at home (10.2 per game) than away (8.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than on the road (33.8%).

VMI Upcoming Schedule