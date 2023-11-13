The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0) go up against the VMI Keydets (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

VMI vs. South Carolina Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
  • TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

VMI Stats Insights

  • The Keydets' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.9 percentage points lower than the Gamecocks given up to their opponents (46.5%).
  • VMI went 5-3 when it shot better than 46.5% from the field.
  • The Keydets were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Gamecocks finished 43rd.
  • The Keydets averaged just 3.2 fewer points per game last year (69.4) than the Gamecocks gave up (72.6).
  • VMI put together a 7-4 record last season in games it scored more than 72.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

VMI Home & Away Comparison

  • VMI put up more points at home (73.2 per game) than on the road (64.5) last season.
  • At home, the Keydets gave up 72.6 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 77.5.
  • VMI drained more 3-pointers at home (10.2 per game) than away (8.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than on the road (33.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

VMI Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Richmond L 93-75 Robins Center
11/9/2023 Christendom W 87-53 Cameron Hall
11/13/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena
11/17/2023 South Dakota - Desert Diamond Arena
11/22/2023 @ Air Force - Clune Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.