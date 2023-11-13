Monday's game at Colonial Life Arena has the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0) matching up with the VMI Keydets (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 13). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 94-63 win as our model heavily favors South Carolina.

There is no line set for the matchup.

VMI vs. South Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Venue: Colonial Life Arena

VMI vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 94, VMI 63

Spread & Total Prediction for VMI vs. South Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: South Carolina (-31.0)

South Carolina (-31.0) Computer Predicted Total: 156.8

VMI Performance Insights

VMI's defensive performance was 22nd-worst in the nation last season with 76.8 points allowed per game, but offensively it played better, averaging 69.4 points per game (232nd-ranked in college basketball).

The Keydets ranked 134th in the country with 32.4 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 217th with 31.7 rebounds allowed per game.

VMI ranked 307th in the country with 11.4 dimes per game.

The Keydets were 217th in the nation with 12.2 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 310th with 10.4 forced turnovers per contest.

The Keydets ranked 12th-best in the country by sinking 9.7 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they ranked 122nd in college basketball at 35.1%.

In terms of threes, VMI was inefficient defensively, as it ranked -4-worst in college basketball in threes allowed (10.7 per game) and 22nd-worst in three-point percentage allowed (36.7%).

Last season VMI took 54.2% two-pointers, accounting for 61.4% of the team's baskets. It shot 45.8% three-pointers (38.6% of the team's baskets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.