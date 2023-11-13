VMI vs. South Carolina: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 13
The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0) and the VMI Keydets (1-1) meet at Colonial Life Arena on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The game has no line set.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
VMI vs. South Carolina Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Columbia, South Carolina
- Venue: Colonial Life Arena
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Keydets Betting Records & Stats
- In VMI's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times.
- The Keydets beat the spread 10 times in 32 games last year.
- VMI (10-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 55.2% of the time, 16.7% less often than South Carolina (16-13-0) last year.
VMI vs. South Carolina Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|South Carolina
|64.3
|133.7
|72.6
|149.4
|135
|VMI
|69.4
|133.7
|76.8
|149.4
|142.1
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional VMI Insights & Trends
- The Keydets' 69.4 points per game last year were just 3.2 fewer points than the 72.6 the Gamecocks allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 72.6 points last season, VMI went 6-0 against the spread and 7-4 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
VMI vs. South Carolina Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|South Carolina
|16-13-0
|16-13-0
|VMI
|10-16-0
|15-11-0
VMI vs. South Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|South Carolina
|VMI
|7-8
|Home Record
|6-8
|4-8
|Away Record
|1-14
|7-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-8-0
|8-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|63.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73.2
|68.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.5
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|9-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.