The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (2-0) square off against the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Creighton vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Creighton Stats Insights

Last season, the Bluejays had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents hit.

Creighton went 14-3 when it shot better than 47.4% from the field.

The Hawkeyes ranked 65th in rebounding in college basketball. The Bluejays finished 41st.

Last year, the Bluejays recorded 76.4 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 74.7 the Hawkeyes allowed.

Creighton had a 14-4 record last season when scoring more than 74.7 points.

Iowa Stats Insights

The Hawkeyes shot at a 45.3% rate from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bluejays averaged.

Iowa compiled a 17-6 straight up record in games it shot higher than 42.2% from the field.

The Hawkeyes were the 65th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Bluejays finished 278th.

The Hawkeyes' 80.1 points per game last year were 11.7 more points than the 68.4 the Bluejays allowed to opponents.

When Iowa allowed fewer than 76.4 points last season, it went 14-4.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Creighton fared better when playing at home last season, putting up 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game away from home.

The Bluejays ceded 62.5 points per game in home games last season, compared to 70.6 in away games.

Creighton sunk 9.9 treys per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged in away games (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Iowa Home & Away Comparison

At home, Iowa scored 89.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.9.

At home, the Hawkeyes conceded 76 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 72.

At home, Iowa sunk 10 trifectas per game last season, 3.3 more than it averaged away (6.7). Iowa's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than away (30.5%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/7/2023 Florida A&M W 105-54 CHI Health Center Omaha 11/11/2023 North Dakota State W 89-60 CHI Health Center Omaha 11/14/2023 Iowa - CHI Health Center Omaha 11/18/2023 Texas Southern - CHI Health Center Omaha 11/22/2023 Loyola Chicago - T-Mobile Center

Iowa Upcoming Schedule