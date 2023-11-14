Tuesday's game at Chartway Arena has the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-0) going head to head against the Xavier Musketeers (0-2) at 6:30 PM ET (on November 14). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 61-50 victory as our model heavily favors Old Dominion.

The Monarchs are coming off of a 59-48 victory against Buffalo in their most recent game on Saturday.

Old Dominion vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Old Dominion vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Old Dominion 61, Xavier 50

Old Dominion Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Monarchs put up 66.1 points per game (152nd in college basketball) last season while giving up 62.4 per contest (118th in college basketball). They had a +123 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

With 66.8 points per game in Sun Belt action, Old Dominion tallied 0.7 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (66.1 PPG).

The Monarchs averaged 67.5 points per game last year at home, which was 2.2 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (65.3).

Defensively Old Dominion was better in home games last year, allowing 55.3 points per game, compared to 66.3 when playing on the road.

