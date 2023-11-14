Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Prince William County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Prince William County, Virginia has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Prince William County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Battlefield High School at Rock Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Ashburn, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.