Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Smyth County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Smyth County, Virginia today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Smyth County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northwood High School at Grayson County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Independence, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.