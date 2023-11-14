The San Antonio Spurs (3-7) are 9.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-4) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under of 237.5 points.

Thunder vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -9.5 237.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Oklahoma City and its opponents have gone over 237.5 combined points in three of 10 games this season.

The average point total in Oklahoma City's games this season is 230, 7.5 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Thunder are 7-3-0 ATS this season.

Oklahoma City has been the favorite in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.

Oklahoma City has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -375.

The Thunder have a 78.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio has played five games this season that have gone over 237.5 combined points scored.

The average total for San Antonio's games this season is 237.2 points, 0.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

San Antonio's ATS record is 4-6-0 this season.

The Spurs have been victorious in two of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

San Antonio has played as an underdog of +300 or more once this season and won that game.

San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 25% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Thunder vs Spurs Additional Info

Thunder vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 3 30% 115.9 228.9 114.1 238.3 229.4 Spurs 5 50% 113 228.9 124.2 238.3 227.3

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread in away games (3-1-0) than it has in home games (4-2-0).

The 115.9 points per game the Thunder average are 8.3 fewer points than the Spurs allow (124.2).

Oklahoma City has a 3-0 record against the spread and a 2-1 record overall when putting up more than 124.2 points.

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

Against the spread, San Antonio has an identical winning percentage (.400) at home (2-3-0 record) and on the road (2-3-0).

The Spurs average only 1.1 fewer points per game (113) than the Thunder give up (114.1).

San Antonio has put together a 3-2 ATS record and a 3-2 overall record in games it scores more than 114.1 points.

Thunder vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Thunder and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 7-3 0-0 5-5 Spurs 4-6 1-2 9-1

Thunder vs. Spurs Point Insights

Thunder Spurs 115.9 Points Scored (PG) 113 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 3-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-2 2-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-2 114.1 Points Allowed (PG) 124.2 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 4-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-0 4-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-0

