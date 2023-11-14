How to Watch Virginia vs. N.C. A&T on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-2) play the Virginia Cavaliers (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Virginia vs. N.C. A&T Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network Extra
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Colgate vs Syracuse (7:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Michigan State vs Duke (7:00 PM ET | November 14)
- UMass-Lowell vs Georgia Tech (7:30 PM ET | November 14)
Virginia Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers shot 44.9% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Aggies allowed to opponents.
- Virginia had a 15-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.5% from the field.
- The Aggies ranked 178th in rebounding in college basketball, the Cavaliers finished 298th.
- Last year, the Cavaliers recorded 6.0 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Aggies allowed (73.8).
- Virginia went 7-0 last season when scoring more than 73.8 points.
Virginia Home & Away Comparison
- Virginia put up 68.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 65.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 2.9 points per contest.
- The Cavaliers surrendered 56.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed in away games (64.6).
- Virginia averaged 6.6 treys per game with a 33.4% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.0 fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged in away games (7.6, 38.2%).
Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Tarleton State
|W 80-50
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/10/2023
|Florida
|W 73-70
|Spectrum Center
|11/14/2023
|N.C. A&T
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/16/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/20/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
