Big South teams will be in action in three games on Wednesday's college basketball slate. That includes the Longwood Lancers taking on the James Madison Dukes at Atlantic Union Bank Center.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big South Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Richmond Spiders at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs 11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, November 15 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Radford Highlanders 11:30 AM ET, Wednesday, November 15 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Longwood Lancers at James Madison Dukes 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Big South games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!