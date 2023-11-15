The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming game against the Philadelphia Flyers is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Brady Skjei light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brady Skjei score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Skjei stats and insights

In two of 15 games this season, Skjei has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Flyers this season in one game (three shots).

Skjei has picked up one assist on the power play.

Skjei's shooting percentage is 6.9%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 46 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Skjei recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 21:20 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 18:29 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 21:44 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 23:44 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:40 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:14 Away W 3-2 10/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:21 Home W 3-0 10/26/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 23:10 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:53 Away L 3-0 10/21/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:04 Away L 6-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.