How to Watch the Celtics vs. 76ers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Eastern Conference's top two teams, the Philadelphia 76ers (8-2) and the Boston Celtics (8-2), hit the court at Wells Fargo Center on November 15, 2023 on ESPN and NBCS-BOS.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the 76ers and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Celtics Stats Insights
- This season, the Celtics have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is two% higher than the 45.7% of shots the 76ers' opponents have made.
- In games Boston shoots higher than 45.7% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Celtics are the top rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at seventh.
- The Celtics average 119.6 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 111.7 the 76ers give up.
- Boston is 7-0 when scoring more than 111.7 points.
76ers Stats Insights
- The 76ers' 48.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Celtics have given up to their opponents (43.3%).
- Philadelphia has compiled a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.
- The 76ers are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 15th.
- The 76ers' 121.2 points per game are 15.3 more points than the 105.9 the Celtics allow to opponents.
- Philadelphia is 8-2 when it scores more than 105.9 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics are averaging 125.2 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 114 points per contest.
- Defensively Boston has played better at home this year, giving up 102.8 points per game, compared to 109 in road games.
- At home, the Celtics are averaging 3.4 more treys per game (17.8) than away from home (14.4). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (41.8%) compared to when playing on the road (32.3%).
76ers Home & Away Comparison
- At home the 76ers put up 114.2 points per game last season, two fewer points than they averaged away (116.2).
- At home, the 76ers gave up 109.5 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 112.3.
- Beyond the arc, the 76ers drained fewer treys on the road (12.3 per game) than at home (12.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (38.5%) than at home (38.9%) as well.
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylen Brown
|Questionable
|Illness
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Questionable
|Knee
|Neemias Queta
|Questionable
|Foot
76ers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|Out
|Rib
|Nicolas Batum
|Out
|Personal
|Tobias Harris
|Questionable
|Neck
|Joel Embiid
|Questionable
|Hip
