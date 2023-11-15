How to Watch George Mason vs. Cornell on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Cornell Big Red (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the George Mason Patriots (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
George Mason vs. Cornell Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
George Mason Stats Insights
- Last season, the Patriots had a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was two% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Big Red's opponents hit.
- George Mason went 11-2 when it shot higher than 47.1% from the field.
- The Patriots were the 107th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Big Red ranked 251st.
- Last year, the Patriots recorded 68.7 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 76 the Big Red allowed.
- George Mason had a 6-1 record last season when putting up more than 76 points.
George Mason Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last year, George Mason put up 10.3 more points per game (74.5) than it did in road games (64.2).
- The Patriots ceded 65.8 points per game last year at home, which was 2.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.5).
- In terms of three-point shooting, George Mason performed better in home games last year, making 7.7 threes per game with a 35.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 35.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
George Mason Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Monmouth
|W 72-61
|EagleBank Arena
|11/10/2023
|Austin Peay
|W 67-45
|EagleBank Arena
|11/15/2023
|Cornell
|-
|EagleBank Arena
|11/19/2023
|Charlotte
|-
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|East Carolina
|-
|EagleBank Arena
