The Cornell Big Red (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the George Mason Patriots (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

George Mason vs. Cornell Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

George Mason Stats Insights

Last season, the Patriots had a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was two% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Big Red's opponents hit.

George Mason went 11-2 when it shot higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Patriots were the 107th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Big Red ranked 251st.

Last year, the Patriots recorded 68.7 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 76 the Big Red allowed.

George Mason had a 6-1 record last season when putting up more than 76 points.

George Mason Home & Away Comparison

In home games last year, George Mason put up 10.3 more points per game (74.5) than it did in road games (64.2).

The Patriots ceded 65.8 points per game last year at home, which was 2.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.5).

In terms of three-point shooting, George Mason performed better in home games last year, making 7.7 threes per game with a 35.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 35.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

George Mason Upcoming Schedule