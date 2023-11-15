Wednesday's contest features the George Mason Patriots (2-0) and the Cornell Big Red (3-0) squaring off at EagleBank Arena (on November 15) at 7:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-66 win for George Mason.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

George Mason vs. Cornell Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Fairfax, Virginia Venue: EagleBank Arena

George Mason vs. Cornell Score Prediction

Prediction: George Mason 73, Cornell 66

Spread & Total Prediction for George Mason vs. Cornell

Computer Predicted Spread: George Mason (-7.2)

George Mason (-7.2) Computer Predicted Total: 139.5

George Mason Performance Insights

George Mason put up 68.7 points per game and allowed 67.3 last season, ranking them 255th in the nation on offense and 94th defensively.

On the glass, the Patriots were 107th in the nation in rebounds (32.9 per game) last year. They were 53rd in rebounds conceded (29 per game).

With 13.7 assists per game last season, George Mason was 128th in college basketball.

With 7.3 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35% from downtown last season, the Patriots were 192nd and 132nd in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

George Mason was 38th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (6 per game) and 16th-best in 3-point percentage defensively (30.1%) last season.

The Patriots attempted 38.7% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 61.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30% of the Patriots' baskets were 3-pointers, and 70% were 2-pointers.

