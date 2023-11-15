George Mason vs. Cornell: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 15
The George Mason Patriots (2-0) and the Cornell Big Red (3-0) meet at EagleBank Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.
George Mason vs. Cornell Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Fairfax, Virginia
- Venue: EagleBank Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
George Mason Betting Records & Stats
- George Mason put together a 15-15-0 record against the spread last season.
- Cornell put together a 10-9-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 15-15-0 mark of George Mason.
George Mason vs. Cornell Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|George Mason
|68.7
|150.4
|67.3
|143.3
|137.8
|Cornell
|81.7
|150.4
|76.0
|143.3
|151.6
Additional George Mason Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Patriots put up 7.3 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Big Red gave up (76.0).
- George Mason went 5-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall last season when scoring more than 76.0 points.
George Mason vs. Cornell Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|George Mason
|15-15-0
|11-19-0
|Cornell
|10-9-0
|10-9-0
George Mason vs. Cornell Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|George Mason
|Cornell
|14-2
|Home Record
|11-2
|4-7
|Away Record
|6-8
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-4-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|74.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|84.5
|64.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|80.6
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-4-0
|3-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-5-0
