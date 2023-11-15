The George Mason Patriots (2-0) and the Cornell Big Red (3-0) meet at EagleBank Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.

George Mason vs. Cornell Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fairfax, Virginia

Fairfax, Virginia Venue: EagleBank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

George Mason Betting Records & Stats

George Mason put together a 15-15-0 record against the spread last season.

George Mason vs. Cornell Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total George Mason 68.7 150.4 67.3 143.3 137.8 Cornell 81.7 150.4 76.0 143.3 151.6

Additional George Mason Insights & Trends

Last year, the Patriots put up 7.3 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Big Red gave up (76.0).

George Mason went 5-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall last season when scoring more than 76.0 points.

George Mason vs. Cornell Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) George Mason 15-15-0 11-19-0 Cornell 10-9-0 10-9-0

George Mason vs. Cornell Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

George Mason Cornell 14-2 Home Record 11-2 4-7 Away Record 6-8 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 74.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.5 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.6 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

