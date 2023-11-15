Hurricanes vs. Flyers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 15
The Carolina Hurricanes (9-6), winners of four home games in a row, host the Philadelphia Flyers (7-7-1) at PNC Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Hurricanes have a 6-4-0 record in their last 10 games. They have totaled 27 goals while giving up 24 in that period. On the power play, 30 opportunities have resulted in seven goals (23.3% conversion rate).
Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top in Wednesday's contest.
Hurricanes vs. Flyers Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer projections model for this game predicts a final score of Hurricanes 4, Flyers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-250)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Flyers (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Hurricanes vs Flyers Additional Info
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes have gone 4-0-4 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall record of 9-6.
- Carolina is 4-1-0 (eight points) in its five games decided by one goal.
- In the one game this season the Hurricanes scored only one goal, they lost.
- Carolina has lost the only game this season when it scored exactly two goals.
- The Hurricanes have scored three or more goals in 12 games (9-3-0, 18 points).
- In the nine games when Carolina has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 6-3-0 to record 12 points.
- In games when it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 8-3-0 (16 points).
- The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents three times, and went 1-2-0 (two points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Flyers AVG
|Flyers Rank
|12th
|3.33
|Goals Scored
|3.2
|18th
|17th
|3.27
|Goals Allowed
|3.07
|12th
|2nd
|34.3
|Shots
|31.8
|12th
|1st
|26.1
|Shots Allowed
|27.5
|3rd
|9th
|25.45%
|Power Play %
|7.69%
|30th
|17th
|78.18%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.17%
|15th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.