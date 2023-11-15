Hurricanes vs. Flyers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (9-6), winners of four home games in a row, host the Philadelphia Flyers (7-7-1) at PNC Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-250)
|Flyers (+200)
|6
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have a 9-4 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter, Carolina has gone 2-1 (winning 66.7%).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Hurricanes a 71.4% chance to win.
- In eight games this season, Carolina and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Hurricanes vs Flyers Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Flyers Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Flyers Total (Rank)
|50 (11th)
|Goals
|48 (17th)
|49 (18th)
|Goals Allowed
|46 (16th)
|14 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|4 (30th)
|12 (18th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|10 (14th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina has covered the spread twice in its last 10 contests, and is 6-4-0 overall.
- In its past 10 contests, Carolina hit the over three times.
- The Hurricanes have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 higher than this game's over/under.
- In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes are scoring 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Hurricanes offense's 50 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.
- The Hurricanes rank 18th in total goals against, giving up 3.3 goals per game (49 total) in NHL action.
- Their goal differential (+1) ranks them 17th in the league.
