Will Jaccob Slavin Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 15?
Can we count on Jaccob Slavin scoring a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes face off with the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jaccob Slavin score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Slavin stats and insights
- In three of 15 games this season, Slavin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has taken three shots in one game versus the Flyers this season, but has not scored.
- Slavin has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 7.0% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have conceded 46 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Slavin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|20:40
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|21:24
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|24:09
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|23:22
|Away
|L 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|24:21
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|21:05
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|23:54
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|22:49
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|18:15
|Away
|L 6-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.