How to Watch the JMU vs. Longwood Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Longwood Lancers (1-2) take on the James Madison Dukes (2-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
JMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
JMU vs. Longwood 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Lancers' 59.9 points per game last year were only 0.9 fewer points than the 60.8 the Dukes gave up.
- Longwood had an 8-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 69.6 points.
- Last year, the Dukes put up just 3.8 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Lancers allowed (73.4).
- JMU went 10-0 last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.
- The Dukes made 37.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 14.7 percentage points lower than the Lancers allowed to their opponents (51.9%).
- The Lancers' 19.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 20.2 percentage points lower than the Dukes given up to their opponents (40.0%).
JMU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Eastern Mennonite
|W 104-31
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|11/8/2023
|Toledo
|L 60-49
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Xavier
|W 81-54
|Cintas Center
|11/15/2023
|Longwood
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|11/19/2023
|VCU
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|11/23/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
