The Longwood Lancers (1-2) take on the James Madison Dukes (2-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.

JMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

JMU vs. Longwood 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Lancers' 59.9 points per game last year were only 0.9 fewer points than the 60.8 the Dukes gave up.
  • Longwood had an 8-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 69.6 points.
  • Last year, the Dukes put up just 3.8 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Lancers allowed (73.4).
  • JMU went 10-0 last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.
  • The Dukes made 37.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 14.7 percentage points lower than the Lancers allowed to their opponents (51.9%).
  • The Lancers' 19.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 20.2 percentage points lower than the Dukes given up to their opponents (40.0%).

JMU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Eastern Mennonite W 104-31 Atlantic Union Bank Center
11/8/2023 Toledo L 60-49 Atlantic Union Bank Center
11/11/2023 @ Xavier W 81-54 Cintas Center
11/15/2023 Longwood - Atlantic Union Bank Center
11/19/2023 VCU - Atlantic Union Bank Center
11/23/2023 Michigan State - Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

