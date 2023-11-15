The Longwood Lancers (1-1) face the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on DSN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Longwood vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Hytche Athletic Center in Princess Anne, Maryland

Hytche Athletic Center in Princess Anne, Maryland TV: DSN

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Longwood Stats Insights

The Lancers shot 45.2% from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Hawks allowed to opponents.

Longwood went 12-2 when it shot better than 43.5% from the field.

The Lancers were the 147th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hawks ranked 294th.

Last year, the 73.2 points per game the Lancers scored were 6.9 more points than the Hawks allowed (66.3).

When Longwood put up more than 66.3 points last season, it went 16-4.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Longwood Home & Away Comparison

Longwood put up 80.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 14.3 more points than it averaged in away games (66.4).

Defensively the Lancers played better in home games last year, ceding 65.7 points per game, compared to 65.8 in away games.

At home, Longwood averaged 0.8 more three-pointers per game (8.1) than away from home (7.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to when playing on the road (35.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Longwood Upcoming Schedule