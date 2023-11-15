The Longwood Lancers (1-1) face the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on DSN.

Longwood vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hytche Athletic Center in Princess Anne, Maryland
  • TV: DSN

Longwood Stats Insights

  • The Lancers shot 45.2% from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Hawks allowed to opponents.
  • Longwood went 12-2 when it shot better than 43.5% from the field.
  • The Lancers were the 147th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hawks ranked 294th.
  • Last year, the 73.2 points per game the Lancers scored were 6.9 more points than the Hawks allowed (66.3).
  • When Longwood put up more than 66.3 points last season, it went 16-4.

Longwood Home & Away Comparison

  • Longwood put up 80.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 14.3 more points than it averaged in away games (66.4).
  • Defensively the Lancers played better in home games last year, ceding 65.7 points per game, compared to 65.8 in away games.
  • At home, Longwood averaged 0.8 more three-pointers per game (8.1) than away from home (7.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to when playing on the road (35.8%).

Longwood Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Saint Bonaventure L 73-69 Reilly Center
11/11/2023 Saint Mary's (MD) W 95-43 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/15/2023 @ Maryland-Eastern Shore - Hytche Athletic Center
11/18/2023 North Carolina Central - Joan Perry Brock Center
11/24/2023 Delaware State - Joan Perry Brock Center

