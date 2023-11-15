The Longwood Lancers (1-1) take on the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on DSN.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Longwood vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Longwood vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Hytche Athletic Center in Princess Anne, Maryland

Hytche Athletic Center in Princess Anne, Maryland How to Watch on TV: DSN

Longwood vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Longwood vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Betting Trends (2022-23)

Longwood went 10-16-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 12 Lancers games hit the over.

Maryland-Eastern Shore compiled a 15-11-0 ATS record last year.

Hawks games hit the over 11 out of 26 times last season.

