The James Madison Dukes (2-1) play the Longwood Lancers (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Longwood Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Longwood vs. JMU 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Lancers' 59.9 points per game last year were only 0.9 fewer points than the 60.8 the Dukes allowed.

When Longwood gave up fewer than 69.6 points last season, it went 8-6.

Last year, the Dukes recorded just 3.8 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Lancers allowed (73.4).

When JMU scored more than 73.4 points last season, it went 10-0.

The Dukes made 37.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 14.7 percentage points lower than the Lancers allowed to their opponents (51.9%).

The Lancers shot 19.8% from the field, 20.2% lower than the 40% the Dukes' opponents shot last season.

Longwood Schedule