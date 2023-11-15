The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-1) and the Longwood Lancers (1-1) take the floor at Hytche Athletic Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.

Longwood vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Where: Princess Anne, Maryland

Venue: Hytche Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Lancers Betting Records & Stats

Last season 12 of Longwood's games hit the over.

The Lancers were 10-16-0 against the spread last year.

Maryland-Eastern Shore (15-11-0 ATS) covered the spread 57.7% of the time, 19.2% more often than Longwood (10-16-0) last year.

Longwood vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Maryland-Eastern Shore 69.7 142.9 66.3 132.5 137.5 Longwood 73.2 142.9 66.2 132.5 137.7

Additional Longwood Insights & Trends

The Lancers averaged 6.9 more points per game last year (73.2) than the Hawks gave up to opponents (66.3).

When it scored more than 66.3 points last season, Longwood went 9-6 against the spread and 16-4 overall.

Longwood vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Maryland-Eastern Shore 15-11-0 11-15-0 Longwood 10-16-0 12-14-0

Longwood vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Maryland-Eastern Shore Longwood 10-3 Home Record 12-3 7-9 Away Record 8-8 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 9-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 78.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.7 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.4 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

