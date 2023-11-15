Will Martin Necas Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 15?
The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest against the Philadelphia Flyers is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Martin Necas find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Martin Necas score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Necas stats and insights
- In four of 15 games this season, Necas has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
- He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 13.9% of them.
Flyers defensive stats
- On defense, the Flyers are allowing 46 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Necas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|16:58
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:25
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|21:09
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|14:23
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Away
|L 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:21
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Kraken
|3
|2
|1
|20:54
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|20:19
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|20:24
|Away
|L 6-4
Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
