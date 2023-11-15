Martin Necas and the Carolina Hurricanes will meet the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at PNC Arena. Looking to wager on Necas' props? Here is some information to help you.

Martin Necas vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Hurricanes vs Flyers Game Info

Necas Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Necas has a plus-minus rating of -8, while averaging 18:10 on the ice per game.

Necas has scored a goal in four of 15 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In nine of 15 games this season, Necas has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Necas has an assist in seven of 15 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Necas hits the over on his points prop total is 57.1%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Necas has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Necas Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 46 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 15 Games 5 12 Points 7 5 Goals 2 7 Assists 5

