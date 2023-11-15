Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 15
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-2) will meet their MAC-rival, the Buffalo Bulls (3-7) in a matchup on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. The RedHawks are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 41.5 points.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo matchup.
Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Oxford, Ohio
- Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami (OH) Moneyline
|Buffalo Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (OH) (-9.5)
|41.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Miami (OH) (-9.5)
|41.5
|-365
|+285
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo Betting Trends
- Miami (OH) is 7-2-0 ATS this season.
- The RedHawks have covered the spread when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites in two of two opportunities this season.
- Buffalo is 5-5-0 ATS this year.
- The Bulls have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.
Miami (OH) & Buffalo 2023 Futures Odds
|Miami (OH)
|To Win the MAC
|+240
|Bet $100 to win $240
|Buffalo
|To Win the MAC
|+2000
|Bet $100 to win $2000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.