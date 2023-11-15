Michael Bunting and the Carolina Hurricanes will play the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at PNC Arena. Prop bets for Bunting are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Michael Bunting vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Hurricanes vs Flyers Game Info

Bunting Season Stats Insights

Bunting's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:19 per game on the ice, is -2.

Bunting has a goal in three of 14 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Bunting has registered a point in a game seven times this season over 14 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Bunting has an assist in five of 14 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Bunting has an implied probability of 42.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Bunting has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Bunting Stats vs. the Flyers

On defense, the Flyers are allowing 46 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 14 Games 4 9 Points 3 3 Goals 2 6 Assists 1

