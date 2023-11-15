Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Newport News County Today - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Newport News County, Virginia? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Newport News County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Peninsula Catholic High School at First Colonial High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 15
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
