The Radford Highlanders (2-1) take on the VCU Rams (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Radford vs. VCU Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Radford Stats Insights

  • The Highlanders' 46.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.5 percentage points higher than the Rams allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
  • Last season, Radford had a 16-5 record in games the team collectively shot above 41.5% from the field.
  • The Highlanders were the 251st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Rams finished 231st.
  • The Highlanders put up 6.4 more points per game last year (69.3) than the Rams gave up (62.9).
  • When it scored more than 62.9 points last season, Radford went 17-7.

Radford Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Radford scored 72.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 65.9.
  • At home, the Highlanders gave up 62.6 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 65.4.
  • Beyond the arc, Radford knocked down more trifectas on the road (6.4 per game) than at home (6.2) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (35.2%) than at home (33.6%).

Radford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ North Carolina L 86-70 Dean Smith Center
11/10/2023 Marshall W 66-62 Colonial Hall
11/12/2023 Eastern Mennonite W 84-47 Dedmon Center
11/15/2023 @ VCU - Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/17/2023 @ James Madison - Atlantic Union Bank Center
11/21/2023 Morgan State - Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

