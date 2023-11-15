The Radford Highlanders (2-1) take on the VCU Rams (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Radford vs. VCU Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Radford Stats Insights

The Highlanders' 46.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.5 percentage points higher than the Rams allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

Last season, Radford had a 16-5 record in games the team collectively shot above 41.5% from the field.

The Highlanders were the 251st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Rams finished 231st.

The Highlanders put up 6.4 more points per game last year (69.3) than the Rams gave up (62.9).

When it scored more than 62.9 points last season, Radford went 17-7.

Radford Home & Away Comparison

At home, Radford scored 72.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 65.9.

At home, the Highlanders gave up 62.6 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 65.4.

Beyond the arc, Radford knocked down more trifectas on the road (6.4 per game) than at home (6.2) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (35.2%) than at home (33.6%).

Radford Upcoming Schedule