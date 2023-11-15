The VCU Rams (1-1) face the Radford Highlanders (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the VCU vs. Radford matchup in this article.

Radford vs. VCU Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Radford vs. VCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Radford vs. VCU Betting Trends (2022-23)

Radford compiled a 14-14-0 ATS record last season.

The Highlanders covered the spread when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs in three of three games last year.

VCU went 16-15-0 ATS last season.

The Rams and their opponents combined to hit the over 12 out of 31 times last season.

