Wednesday's contest between the Radford Highlanders (2-1) and the VCU Rams (1-1) at Stuart C. Siegel Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-63, heavily favoring Radford to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 15.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Radford vs. VCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center

Radford vs. VCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Radford 78, VCU 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Radford vs. VCU

Computer Predicted Spread: Radford (-14.4)

Radford (-14.4) Computer Predicted Total: 141.3

Radford Performance Insights

Offensively, Radford averaged 69.3 points per game (235th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It surrendered 64.8 points per contest on defense (40th-ranked).

The Highlanders pulled down 30.6 boards per game (251st-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 28.5 rebounds per contest (39th-ranked).

Last year Radford ranked 281st in college basketball in assists, averaging 11.8 per game.

With 11 turnovers per game, the Highlanders ranked 99th in college basketball. They forced 13 turnovers per contest, which ranked 95th in college basketball.

Last year the Highlanders drained 6.5 three-pointers per game (274th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 35.9% (85th-ranked) from three-point land.

Radford gave up 6.5 three-pointers per game (82nd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 33.2% three-point percentage (137th-ranked).

Radford took 67.7% two-pointers and 32.3% three-pointers last year. Of the team's buckets, 74.8% were two-pointers and 25.2% were three-pointers.

