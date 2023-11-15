The Boston College Eagles (2-0) go up against the Richmond Spiders (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Richmond vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Richmond Stats Insights

The Spiders' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.4 percentage points lower than the Eagles gave up to their opponents (44.3%).

Last season, Richmond had an 11-2 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 44.3% from the field.

The Eagles ranked 195th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Spiders ranked 338th.

The Spiders' 68.9 points per game last year were just 1.3 fewer points than the 70.2 the Eagles gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 70.2 points last season, Richmond went 8-4.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Richmond Home & Away Comparison

Richmond averaged 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 away.

The Spiders conceded fewer points at home (62.3 per game) than away (77.7) last season.

Richmond sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than on the road (31.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Richmond Upcoming Schedule