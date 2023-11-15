Wednesday's contest between the Richmond Spiders (1-1) and Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-2) squaring off at Paul Porter Arena has a projected final score of 81-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Richmond, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 11:00 AM ET on November 15.

The Spiders' most recent contest on Sunday ended in a 105-44 win over Delaware State.

Richmond vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Richmond vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 81, Gardner-Webb 67

Richmond Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Spiders had a +236 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 7.4 points per game. They put up 69 points per game to rank 100th in college basketball and allowed 61.6 per outing to rank 100th in college basketball.

Richmond scored fewer points in conference play (68.6 per game) than overall (69).

The Spiders put up more points at home (76.3 per game) than on the road (61.8) last season.

Richmond allowed 61.3 points per game at home last season, and 61.5 on the road.

