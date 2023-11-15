The Boston College Eagles (1-0) will face the Richmond Spiders (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. This contest is available via ACC Network Extra.

Richmond vs. Boston College Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

Richmond Top Players (2022-23)

Tyler Burton: 19 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

19 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Neal Quinn: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Isaiah Bigelow: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Matt Grace: 8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Jason Nelson: 8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Boston College Top Players (2022-23)

Makai Ashton-Langford: 12.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Jaeden Zackery: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK T.J. Bickerstaff: 5.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Quinten Post: 15.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Devin: 6.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Richmond vs. Boston College Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Boston College Rank Boston College AVG Richmond AVG Richmond Rank 312th 66.6 Points Scored 68.9 249th 179th 70.2 Points Allowed 67.8 105th 241st 30.8 Rebounds 30.5 258th 195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 6.1 338th 329th 5.7 3pt Made 7.9 112th 221st 12.5 Assists 12.2 249th 175th 11.8 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

