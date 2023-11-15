How to Watch Rutgers vs. Georgetown on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-1) go up against the Georgetown Hoyas (1-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Rutgers vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Rutgers Stats Insights
- The Scarlet Knights shot 43.1% from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Hoyas allowed to opponents.
- In games Rutgers shot better than 45.9% from the field, it went 6-3 overall.
- The Scarlet Knights were the 58th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hoyas ranked 101st.
- Last year, the Scarlet Knights averaged 68.4 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 78.1 the Hoyas gave up.
- Rutgers went 6-1 last season when scoring more than 78.1 points.
Georgetown Stats Insights
- The Hoyas shot at a 42.3% rate from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 40.0% shooting opponents of the Scarlet Knights averaged.
- Georgetown put together a 6-13 straight up record in games it shot over 40.0% from the field.
- The Scarlet Knights ranked 60th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Hoyas ranked 96th.
- The Hoyas put up an average of 69.5 points per game last year, 8.4 more points than the 61.1 the Scarlet Knights gave up.
- Georgetown went 4-3 last season when allowing fewer than 68.4 points.
Rutgers Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Rutgers played better in home games last season, averaging 71.3 points per game, compared to 64.3 per game on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Scarlet Knights surrendered 57.0 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 67.9.
- Rutgers sunk 5.8 treys per game with a 31.8% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.3 fewer threes and 3.5% points worse than it averaged in away games (6.1, 35.3%).
Georgetown Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Georgetown averaged 1.2 more points per game at home (70.9) than away (69.7).
- The Hoyas conceded fewer points at home (76.0 per game) than on the road (81.8) last season.
- Georgetown made more 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than away (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.0%) than on the road (30.4%).
Rutgers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Princeton
|L 68-61
|CURE Insurance Arena
|11/10/2023
|Boston University
|W 69-45
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|11/12/2023
|Bryant
|W 66-57
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|11/15/2023
|Georgetown
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|11/18/2023
|Howard
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|11/27/2023
|Saint Peter's
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
Georgetown Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Le Moyne
|W 94-57
|Capital One Arena
|11/11/2023
|Holy Cross
|L 68-67
|Capital One Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|11/18/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Capital One Arena
|11/19/2023
|American
|-
|Capital One Arena
