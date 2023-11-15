Will Sebastian Aho Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 15?
In the upcoming game versus the Philadelphia Flyers, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Sebastian Aho to light the lamp for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)
Aho stats and insights
- In four of 12 games this season, Aho has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Flyers this season in one game (four shots).
- Aho has picked up four assists on the power play.
- He has a 10.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 46 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Aho recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|17:13
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|17:40
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|20:49
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|20:53
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|20:05
|Away
|L 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:38
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/27/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|16:09
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|23:47
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|21:05
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/15/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|21:39
|Away
|L 6-3
Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
