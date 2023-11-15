Sebastian Aho Game Preview: Hurricanes vs. Flyers - November 15
Sebastian Aho will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers face off at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. Does a wager on Aho interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Sebastian Aho vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)
Aho Season Stats Insights
- Aho has averaged 15:57 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).
- Aho has a goal in four games this year through 12 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Aho has a point in nine of 12 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.
- Aho has had an assist in a game seven times this season over 12 games played, with multiple assists in two games.
- The implied probability is 62.5% that Aho hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Aho going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Aho Stats vs. the Flyers
- On defense, the Flyers are giving up 46 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
- The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+2).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Philadelphia
|12
|Games
|5
|13
|Points
|4
|4
|Goals
|3
|9
|Assists
|1
