Seth Jarvis Game Preview: Hurricanes vs. Flyers - November 15
The Carolina Hurricanes, Seth Jarvis among them, face the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at PNC Arena. Looking to bet on Jarvis' props versus the Flyers? Scroll down for stats and information.
Seth Jarvis vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)
Jarvis Season Stats Insights
- Jarvis has averaged 19:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -4).
- In Jarvis' 15 games played this season he's scored in three of them and netted multiple goals in two.
- Jarvis has a point in six of 15 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.
- Jarvis has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 15 games played, including multiple assists once.
- Jarvis' implied probability to go over his point total is 52.6% based on the odds.
- Jarvis has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Jarvis Stats vs. the Flyers
- On the defensive side, the Flyers are giving up 46 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
- The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 16th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Philadelphia
|15
|Games
|5
|10
|Points
|0
|5
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|0
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
