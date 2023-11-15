VCU vs. Radford: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 15
The VCU Rams (1-1) hit the court against the Radford Highlanders (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ESPN+.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the VCU vs. Radford matchup.
VCU vs. Radford Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
VCU vs. Radford Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|VCU Moneyline
|Radford Moneyline
|BetMGM
|VCU (-4.5)
|135.5
|-190
|+155
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|VCU (-4.5)
|135.5
|-215
|+172
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
VCU vs. Radford Betting Trends (2022-23)
- VCU won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- A total of 12 Rams games last season went over the point total.
- Radford won 14 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 14 times.
- Last season, 13 of the Highlanders' games went over the point total.
VCU Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- VCU is 37th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), much higher than its computer rankings (226th).
- With odds of +8000, VCU has been given a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.