The VCU Rams (1-1) hit the court against the Radford Highlanders (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the VCU vs. Radford matchup.

VCU vs. Radford Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

VCU vs. Radford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

VCU vs. Radford Betting Trends (2022-23)

VCU won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

A total of 12 Rams games last season went over the point total.

Radford won 14 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 14 times.

Last season, 13 of the Highlanders' games went over the point total.

VCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 VCU is 37th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), much higher than its computer rankings (226th).

With odds of +8000, VCU has been given a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.